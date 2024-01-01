Te Whai Bay Wines

Bay of Islands & Northland

LoginSave

Handcrafted wines include chardonnay, pinot gris and Bordeaux-style reds, and the beautiful vineyard is a great spot for a shared antipasto platter to enhance the pleasant illusion of being in a southern hemisphere version of Tuscany. It pays to call ahead to check it's open. Ask at Mangawhai's Visitor Information Centre about other local vineyards.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Goat Island Marine Reserve.

    Goat Island Marine Reserve

    19.21 MILES

    Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…

  • Beach at Mangawhai Heads.

    Mangawhai Heads

    3.6 MILES

    Mangawhai's main claim to fame is the surf beach and its large hilltop car park fills up quickly in peak season. To the south a narrow spit of sand…

  • Kauri Museum

    Kauri Museum

    19.76 MILES

    The giant cross-sections of trees at this superb museum are astounding in themselves, but the entire industry is animated through life-sized reproductions…

  • Mangawhai Museum

    Mangawhai Museum

    2.91 MILES

    One of regional NZ's best museums, this spectacular building shaped like a stingray is on the main road linking Mangawhai village to Mangawhai Heads…

  • Tawharanui Regional Park.

    Tawharanui Regional Park

    26.2 MILES

    A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…

  • Exterior of Clapham's National Clock Musuem.

    Clapham’s National Clock Museum

    27.66 MILES

    This charming collection of 1600 ticking, gonging and cuckooing timepieces is housed in a building shaped as a sundial. There are all manner of kooky and…

  • Abbey Caves

    Abbey Caves

    28.1 MILES

    Abbey Caves is an undeveloped network of three caverns full of glowworms and limestone formations, 6km east of town. Take a torch, strong shoes, a mate…

  • Brick Bay Sculpture Trail

    Brick Bay Sculpture Trail

    24.34 MILES

    After taking an hour-long artistic ramble through the beautiful grounds and native bush of Brick Bay Wines, recuperate with a wine tasting at the…

View more attractions

Nearby Bay of Islands & Northland attractions

1. Mangawhai Museum

2.91 MILES

One of regional NZ's best museums, this spectacular building shaped like a stingray is on the main road linking Mangawhai village to Mangawhai Heads…

2. Mangawhai Heads

3.6 MILES

Mangawhai's main claim to fame is the surf beach and its large hilltop car park fills up quickly in peak season. To the south a narrow spit of sand…

3. Waipu Museum & Shop

8.79 MILES

In this fascinating little museum Waipu's Scottish heritage comes to life through holograms, a short film and interactive displays. The shop stocks…

4. Te Hana Te Ao Marama

11.53 MILES

You'll see the terraces of a lot of historic pā (fortified village) sites etched into hillsides all around NZ, but if you want to get an idea of how these…

5. Goat Island Marine Reserve

19.21 MILES

Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…

6. Goat Island Marine Discovery Centre

19.28 MILES

Staffed by marine experts and graduate students from the University of Auckland, this centre is packed with interesting exhibitions on the ecosystem of…

7. Dome Forest

19.5 MILES

Two kilometres north of Warkworth, a track leads through this regenerating forest to the Dome summit (336m). On a fine day you can see the Sky Tower from…

8. Kauri Museum

19.76 MILES

The giant cross-sections of trees at this superb museum are astounding in themselves, but the entire industry is animated through life-sized reproductions…