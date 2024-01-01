Handcrafted wines include chardonnay, pinot gris and Bordeaux-style reds, and the beautiful vineyard is a great spot for a shared antipasto platter to enhance the pleasant illusion of being in a southern hemisphere version of Tuscany. It pays to call ahead to check it's open. Ask at Mangawhai's Visitor Information Centre about other local vineyards.
Te Whai Bay Wines
Bay of Islands & Northland
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.21 MILES
Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…
3.6 MILES
Mangawhai's main claim to fame is the surf beach and its large hilltop car park fills up quickly in peak season. To the south a narrow spit of sand…
19.76 MILES
The giant cross-sections of trees at this superb museum are astounding in themselves, but the entire industry is animated through life-sized reproductions…
2.91 MILES
One of regional NZ's best museums, this spectacular building shaped like a stingray is on the main road linking Mangawhai village to Mangawhai Heads…
26.2 MILES
A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…
Clapham’s National Clock Museum
27.66 MILES
This charming collection of 1600 ticking, gonging and cuckooing timepieces is housed in a building shaped as a sundial. There are all manner of kooky and…
28.1 MILES
Abbey Caves is an undeveloped network of three caverns full of glowworms and limestone formations, 6km east of town. Take a torch, strong shoes, a mate…
24.34 MILES
After taking an hour-long artistic ramble through the beautiful grounds and native bush of Brick Bay Wines, recuperate with a wine tasting at the…
