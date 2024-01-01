Pioneer Women's Memorial

Christchurch

LoginSave

At the top of the Bridle Path, overlooking Lyttelton, this stone shelter commemorates the courage and hard work of the region's pioneering women.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

    Botanic Gardens

    6.09 MILES

    Strolling through these 30 blissful riverside hectares of arboreal and floral splendour is a consummate Christchurch experience. Gorgeous at any time of…

  • Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetu), one of New Zealand's most important public art collections.

    Christchurch Art Gallery

    5.92 MILES

    Damaged in the earthquakes, Christchurch's fantastic art gallery has reopened brighter and bolder, presenting a stimulating mix of local and international…

  • Outside of Quake City, a special exhibition about the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010-2011.

    Quake City

    5.95 MILES

    A must-visit for anyone interested in understanding the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes, this compact museum tells stories through photography, video…

  • Giant’s House

    Giant’s House

    19.77 MILES

    An ongoing labour of love by local artist Josie Martin, this whimsical garden is really one giant artwork, a combination of sculpture and mosaics that…

  • Akaroa Museum

    Akaroa Museum

    19.43 MILES

    An arduous post-quake revamp has rewarded Akaroa with a smart, contemporary regional museum. Learn about the various phases of the peninsula's settlement,…

  • The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora building in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    Arts Centre

    5.97 MILES

    Dating from 1877, this enclave of Gothic Revival buildings was originally Canterbury College, the forerunner of Canterbury University. The buildings are…

  • Canterbury Museum on Hagley Park, Christchurch

    Canterbury Museum

    6.04 MILES

    Yes, there's a mummy and dinosaur bones, but the highlights of this museum are more local and more recent. The Māori galleries contain some beautiful…

  • Carved figure on main pole at marae meeting house, Maori and Colonial Museum, Okains Bay, Banks Peninsula, South Island, New Zealand

    Okains Bay Māori & Colonial Museum

    18.54 MILES

    Northeast of Akaroa, this museum has a respectable array of European pioneer artefacts, but it is the nationally significant Māori collection, featuring a…

View more attractions

Nearby Christchurch attractions

1. Christchurch Gondola

0.68 MILES

Take a ride to the top of Mt Cavendish (500m) on this 862m cable car for wonderful views over the city, Lyttelton, Banks Peninsula and the Canterbury…

2. Transitional Cathedral

5.45 MILES

Universally known as the Cardboard Cathedral due to the 98 cardboard tubes used in its construction, this interesting structure serves as both the city's…

4. Te Papa Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct

5.7 MILES

One of the city's key post-earthquake redevelopment projects is reinvigorating the area around the Avon (Ōtākaro) River. Running along the river as a self…

5. Bridge of Remembrance

5.72 MILES

This majestic bridge and archway spanning the Avon River is a memorial to those who lost their lives in two world wars and conflicts in Vietnam, Borneo,…

6. Cathedral Square

5.73 MILES

Christchurch's city square stands at the heart of the rebuilding efforts, with the remains of ChristChurch Cathedral emblematic of what has been lost. The…

7. Christchurch Art Gallery

5.92 MILES

Damaged in the earthquakes, Christchurch's fantastic art gallery has reopened brighter and bolder, presenting a stimulating mix of local and international…

8. Quake City

5.95 MILES

A must-visit for anyone interested in understanding the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes, this compact museum tells stories through photography, video…