Take a ride to the top of Mt Cavendish (500m) on this 862m cable car for wonderful views over the city, Lyttelton, Banks Peninsula and the Canterbury Plains. At the top there's a cafe and the child-focused Time Tunnel ride, which recounts the history of the area. You can also walk to Cavendish Bluff Lookout (30 minutes return) or the Pioneer Women’s Memorial (one hour return).