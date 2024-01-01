Three Goddesses Temples

Kathmandu

Next to the modern Sanchaya Kosh Bhawan Shopping Centre in Thamel are the often ignored Three Goddesses Temples. The street on which the temples are located is Tridevi Marg – tri means ‘three’ and devi means ‘goddesses’. The goddesses are Dakshinkali, Manakamana and Jawalamai, and the roof struts have some creative erotic carvings.

