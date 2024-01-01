Next to the modern Sanchaya Kosh Bhawan Shopping Centre in Thamel are the often ignored Three Goddesses Temples. The street on which the temples are located is Tridevi Marg – tri means ‘three’ and devi means ‘goddesses’. The goddesses are Dakshinkali, Manakamana and Jawalamai, and the roof struts have some creative erotic carvings.
Three Goddesses Temples
Kathmandu
