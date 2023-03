Lording it over the small village of Sanga, on the main road between Bhaktapur and Dhulikhel, is Kailashnath Mahadev, a 43.5m-high Shiva statue said to be the tallest in the world. Completed in 2010, the statue may be on the kitschy side, but its copper paint and twin cobras are still memorable, as many a selfie reveals. Entry is via the Hilltake Health Spa and Resort.