Vajra Yogini Temple

This sacred 17th-century Newari-style temple is devoted to the Tantric goddess Vajrayogini. One of the few female deities in Buddhist mythology, Vajrayogini was a wandering ascetic who achieved a level of enlightenment almost equivalent to the male Buddhas. Sadly, several historic Rana-style buildings that used to flank the courtyard collapsed in the 2015 earthquake.

Architecturally, Vajra Yogini is quite different to any of the other temples in town and is more of a classic Newari design. The temple is accessed down a flight of stairs leading from the Guru Rinpoche Cave.