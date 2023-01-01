Shesh Narayan Temple

About 600m downhill from the main junction at Pharping, in the direction of Kathmandu, the Shesh (or Sekh) Narayan Temple is a highly revered Vishnu shrine surrounded by ponds and statues, tucked beneath a rocky cliff wall and a Tibetan monastery. The main temple was built in the 17th century, but it’s believed that the cave to the right (now dedicated to Padmasambhava, or Guru Rinpoche) has been a place of pilgrimage for far longer.

There are some artfully carved Licchavi-era statues in the courtyard, including lively depictions of Garuda and Hanuman. The surrounding ponds are full of koi carp and the occasional semi-submerged carving, including an image of Aditya, framed by an arch. If you are lucky you might catch devotional religious music being played in the pavilion by the pools. Temple priests might try and bless you – for a donation.