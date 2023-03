South of the Bhimsen Temple stands the Vishwanath Temple, dedicated to Shiva. This elaborately decorated two-tiered pagoda was built in 1627 and it features some particularly ornate woodcarving, especially on the torana (lintel) above the colonnade.

On the west side is a statue of Shiva’s loyal mount, Nandi the bull, while the east side features two stone elephants with mahouts, one elephant crushing a man beneath its foot. When the doors are open, you can view the enormous lingam inside.