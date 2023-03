Immediately across from Bhimsen Temple is the sunken Manga Hiti, one of the water conduits with which Patan is liberally endowed. The tank contains a cruciform-shaped pool and three wonderfully carved dhara (water spouts) in the shape of makara (mythical crocodile-like beasts). The two wooden ceremonial pavilions that overlook the tank – known as the Mani Mandap – collapsed in the 2015 earthquake and are under repair.