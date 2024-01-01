Shiva Parvati Temple

Bhaktapur

With a plinth similar to Nyatapola Temple, this much smaller version also features pairs of statues of elephants, lions, bulls and the wrestlers Jayamel and Phattu leading up the stairs. On top, a simple statue of the famous couple, Shiva and Parvati, awaits reconstruction of the temple roof and walls.

