This treacherous coast – a foggy region with rocky and sandy coastal shallows, rusting shipwrecks and soaring dunes – has long been a graveyard for unwary ships and their crews, hence its forbidding name. Early Portuguese sailors called it As Areias do Inferno (The Sands of Hell), as once a ship washed ashore, the fate of the crew was sealed. This protected area stretches from Sandwich Harbour, south of Swakopmund, to the Kunene River, taking in around 20,000 sq km of dunes and gravel plains to form one of the world’s most inhospitable waterless areas in the world's oldest desert.
See
Cape Cross Seal Reserve
The best-known breeding colony of Cape fur seals along the Namib coast is in this reserve, where the population has grown large and fat by taking…
See
Sandwich Harbour
Sandwich Harbour, 56km south of Walvis Bay in Dorob National Park, is one of the most dramatic sights in Namibia – dunes up to 100m-high plunge into the…
See
Skeleton Coast Park
Rolling fogs and dusty sandstorms encapsulate the Skeleton Coast's eerie, remote and wild feel. Despite the enduring fame of this coastline, surprisingly…
