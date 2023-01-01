In desperate need of love and attention, this crumbling Italianate building, constructed by the Jewish-Baghdadi trader Isaac A Sofaer, still has original features such as encaustic floor tiles imported from Manchester. The building spans an entire block and is crowned by a dome (inside is a flat where a family has lived for the past 40 years).

Parts of the building have been renovated. Inside you'll find the Lokanat Gallery, while at street level are the souvenir and crafts shop Myanhouse and restaurants Sofaer & Co and Gekko.