491-501 Merchant St

Around 250 workers were trained in new skills for the sensitive restoration in 2016 of this two-storey colonial-era building, home to 80 residents from 12 families spanning the city's multi-ethnic and religious population. Overseen by nonprofit NGO Turquoise Mountain, it is a model for how other similar building restorations could be managed in Yangon.

The video Under One Roof about the project can be viewed at www.vimeo.com/171511836. The building now houses a variety of businesses including a guesthouse and a couple of bars.