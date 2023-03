This 1930s building designed by Thomas Oliphant Forster and Basil Ward is one of Pansodan St's grandest buildings. It originally housed the National Bank of India and later, in the 1940s, Grindlays Bank. Nationalisation of the banks under Ne Win in 1963 turned it into People's Bank No 11, then from 1970 to 1996 it served as the National Museum.

Pause to admire the golden entrance door sheltering beneath a cantilevered canopy with a mirrored underside.