At Kyauktan, 12 miles southeast of Thanlyin, is a sparkling temple rising from an islet adrift on a chocolate river. You can feed the massive catfish splashing about at the edge of the temple complex. To reach the islet, catch one of the launch ferries (K5000 return for the boat) from the riverbank.

In the town is a small pagoda perched on top of a hill beside the river, plus a hectic, flyblown and rather fishy market, which reaches its climax in the morning.