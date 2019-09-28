The highest peak in Chin State – 10,016ft – and the third-highest in Myanmar, stunning Mt Victoria is one of the principal attractions of southern Chin…
Chin State
Wild, mountainous and remote, Chin State (ခ်င္းျပည္နယ္) is Myanmar's poorest and least-developed state. Scrunched up against the borders with Bangladesh and India, Chin is sparsely populated and lacking in infrastructure. But it makes up for that with densely forested hills and mountains that soar above 10,000ft and that are separated by vast valleys through which rivers rage. Home to traditional villages inhabited by the friendly Chin people, a Tibeto-Burman group that has largely adopted Christianity, this is the perfect place to take the road less travelled.
Southern Chin State is already attracting visitors intent on hiking up Mt Victoria, the state's highest peak, and trekking to the villages around the hilltop town of Mindat. But northern Chin State remains mostly virgin territory for foreigners. Don't expect much in the way of comfort here. Instead, revel in a land that looks like it's barely been touched by human hands.
Explore Chin State
- Mt Victoria
The highest peak in Chin State – 10,016ft – and the third-highest in Myanmar, stunning Mt Victoria is one of the principal attractions of southern Chin…
- Rih Lake
This small, heart-shaped lake has huge spiritual significance for the Mizo people, who inhabit both sides of the nearby Myanmar–India border. Rih Lake…
- CChin Antiques & Cultural Exhibition Centre
Trained lawyer and maths teacher Robert Om Kee, son of Vakok vilage chief, has dedicated himself to this fascinating and tiny house museum. He'll quickly…
- Siang Sawn
This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…
- KKennedy Peak
Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…
- YYanpaymanpay Paya
This temple with a golden zedi (stupa) and a sitting, white-faced Buddha surrounded by five disciples looms over Falam from almost the highest point above…
- FFalam Baptist Church
It's not very old – dating back only to 1983 – but this is possibly the largest church in Chin State and it dominates Falam. It's worth checking it out on…
- VViewpoint
There are fine views over Hakha and the surrounding hills from this viewing platform about 1 mile outside town. To find it, follow Bo Gyoke Rd south past…
- TTaung Pulu Monastery
The steps to the top of this monastery, offering the best mountain views, especially at sunset, are lined with standing Buddha statues.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chin State.
See
Mt Victoria
The highest peak in Chin State – 10,016ft – and the third-highest in Myanmar, stunning Mt Victoria is one of the principal attractions of southern Chin…
See
Rih Lake
This small, heart-shaped lake has huge spiritual significance for the Mizo people, who inhabit both sides of the nearby Myanmar–India border. Rih Lake…
See
Chin Antiques & Cultural Exhibition Centre
Trained lawyer and maths teacher Robert Om Kee, son of Vakok vilage chief, has dedicated himself to this fascinating and tiny house museum. He'll quickly…
See
Siang Sawn
This rather strange, impeccably tidy village is an oddity in that it follows its own religion despite its proximity to heavily Christian Tiddim. In fact,…
See
Kennedy Peak
Kennedy Peak stands 8868ft high, making it Chin State's second-highest mountain. The site of a battle between the British and Japanese in WWII, the peak…
See
Yanpaymanpay Paya
This temple with a golden zedi (stupa) and a sitting, white-faced Buddha surrounded by five disciples looms over Falam from almost the highest point above…
See
Falam Baptist Church
It's not very old – dating back only to 1983 – but this is possibly the largest church in Chin State and it dominates Falam. It's worth checking it out on…
See
Viewpoint
There are fine views over Hakha and the surrounding hills from this viewing platform about 1 mile outside town. To find it, follow Bo Gyoke Rd south past…
See
Taung Pulu Monastery
The steps to the top of this monastery, offering the best mountain views, especially at sunset, are lined with standing Buddha statues.