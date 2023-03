At the heart of ancient Hanthawady was the Kanbawzathadi Palace. All that remains of the original are fragments of the huge teak posts that once held up part of the building. The stumps have been left in situ, while the posts themselves occupy a museum that's a gaudy gold-painted reconstruction of the Great Audience Hall, originally dating from 1599.

Another reconstructed building in the compound is the Bumble Bee Throne Hall, which was once the king's sleeping chamber.