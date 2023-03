This ‘Sacred Hall of Ordination’ was originally constructed in 1476 by Dhammazedi, the famous alchemist king and son of Queen Shinsawpu. Like almost everything in Bago, it has suffered a tumbledown history and been destroyed and rebuilt many a time. The grounds are peaceful and contain some lovely old wooden buildings.

In a covered shed behind the main hall are 10 large tablets with inscriptions in Pali and Mon describing the history of Buddhism in Myanmar.