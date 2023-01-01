Hintha Gon Paya

This temple stands atop what was once the only place in this vast area that rose above sea level, so it was the natural spot for the hamsa of legend to land. Images of this mythical bird decorate the stupa, which was built by U Khanti, the hermit monk who was the architect of Mandalay Hill.

Located a short walk east of Shwemawdaw Paya, Hintha Gon is a major place of nat (spirit-being) worship and festivals, and with a bit of luck you’ll catch the swirling, veiled forms of nat dancers accompanied by the clanging and crashing of a traditional orchestra.