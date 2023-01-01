Kyaik Pun Paya

Built in 1476 by King Dhammazedi, this impressive temple consists of four 100ft-high sitting buddhas (Gautama Buddha and his three predecessors) placed back to back around a huge, square pillar that's about a mile south of central Bago, just off the Yangon road.

According to legend, four Mon sisters were connected with the construction of the buddhas; it was said that if any of them should marry, one of the buddhas would collapse. One of the four buddhas disintegrated in the 1930 earthquake, leaving only a brick outline (since restored) and a very old bride.