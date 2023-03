This zedi (stupa) has a dark gu (tunnel) around the circumference of the cylindrical superstructure. The monument dates from 1494 and the reign of King Byinnya Yan. Inside are 64 seated buddha figures. Many locals venture out here in the early evening.

From the zedi, cross a rickety wooden footbridge and you’ll arrive at a nat shrine with life-sized statues of Ko Thein and Ko Thant, the nat of the temple compound.