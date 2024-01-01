The sight of some 500 monks and novices filing out in the early morning from one of largest monasteries in Myanmar to collect alms is worth getting up early for. You're free to wander around the complex but you might want to avoid the tour groups that tend to visit around 10.30am to see the monks eating lunch in a giant hall.
Kya Kha Wain Kyaung
Myanmar (Burma)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.15 MILES
Following the destruction of Bago in 1757, this huge reclining buddha was overgrown by jungle and not rediscovered until 1881, when a contractor unearthed…
1.17 MILES
A zedi (stupa) of washed-out gold in the midday haze and glittering perfection in the evening, the 374ft-high Shwemawdaw Paya lords it over Bago. At the…
1.99 MILES
Myanmar has several temples where real live snakes are worshipped – the humongous Burmese python at Bago's is reputed to be over 125 years old. At least…
1.7 MILES
The design of this 'Great Stupa', with its stairways leading high up the structure, is unusual for southern Myanmar and certainly one of Bago's more…
1.7 MILES
This temple stands atop what was once the only place in this vast area that rose above sea level, so it was the natural spot for the hamsa of legend to…
2.92 MILES
Built in 1476 by King Dhammazedi, this impressive temple consists of four 100ft-high sitting buddhas (Gautama Buddha and his three predecessors) placed…
1.22 MILES
This ‘Sacred Hall of Ordination’ was originally constructed in 1476 by Dhammazedi, the famous alchemist king and son of Queen Shinsawpu. Like almost…
1.21 MILES
This serene reclining buddha with chiselled facial features, sprawled out over 250ft, was built in 2002 with public donations. They're still raising money…
