Kya Kha Wain Kyaung

Myanmar (Burma)

The sight of some 500 monks and novices filing out in the early morning from one of largest monasteries in Myanmar to collect alms is worth getting up early for. You're free to wander around the complex but you might want to avoid the tour groups that tend to visit around 10.30am to see the monks eating lunch in a giant hall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shwethalyaung Reclining Buddha in Bago, Myanmar.

    Shwethalyaung Buddha

    1.15 MILES

    Following the destruction of Bago in 1757, this huge reclining buddha was overgrown by jungle and not rediscovered until 1881, when a contractor unearthed…

  • Shwemawdaw pagoda, Bago, Myanmar.

    Shwemawdaw Paya

    1.17 MILES

    A zedi (stupa) of washed-out gold in the midday haze and glittering perfection in the evening, the 374ft-high Shwemawdaw Paya lords it over Bago. At the…

  • Snake Temple

    Snake Temple

    1.99 MILES

    Myanmar has several temples where real live snakes are worshipped – the humongous Burmese python at Bago's is reputed to be over 125 years old. At least…

  • Mahazedi Paya

    Mahazedi Paya

    1.7 MILES

    The design of this 'Great Stupa', with its stairways leading high up the structure, is unusual for southern Myanmar and certainly one of Bago's more…

  • Hintha Gon Paya

    Hintha Gon Paya

    1.7 MILES

    This temple stands atop what was once the only place in this vast area that rose above sea level, so it was the natural spot for the hamsa of legend to…

  • Kyaik Pun Paya

    Kyaik Pun Paya

    2.92 MILES

    Built in 1476 by King Dhammazedi, this impressive temple consists of four 100ft-high sitting buddhas (Gautama Buddha and his three predecessors) placed…

  • Maha Kalyani Sima

    Maha Kalyani Sima

    1.22 MILES

    This ‘Sacred Hall of Ordination’ was originally constructed in 1476 by Dhammazedi, the famous alchemist king and son of Queen Shinsawpu. Like almost…

  • Naung Daw Gyi Mya Tha Lyaung

    Naung Daw Gyi Mya Tha Lyaung

    1.21 MILES

    This serene reclining buddha with chiselled facial features, sprawled out over 250ft, was built in 2002 with public donations. They're still raising money…

