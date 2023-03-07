This beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) now houses textile artisans, including women. There are tailors, thread bobbiners, tassel- and…
Sefrou
The small Berber town of Sefrou is a picturesque place situated on the edge of the Middle Atlas. Its annual Cherry Festival was inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2012. As such, its medina walls have been restored, and some fanadiq (ancient inns used by caravans) are being rebuilt. Sefrou once hosted one of Morocco’s largest Jewish communities (as many as 8000 people, according to some accounts), and it was here that Moulay Idriss II lived while overseeing the building of Fez.
It’s an easy day trip from Fez. Time your visit with the Thursday souq, just south of the town center, if you want to see a real local market without the tourist trappings.
Explore Sefrou
- FFunduq Ghazl
This beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) now houses textile artisans, including women. There are tailors, thread bobbiners, tassel- and…
- MMedina
The Oued Aggaï flows through the centre of Sefrou's medina, opening the place up and giving it more of an airy feel than that of many old medinas…
- SSefrou Museum of Multiculturalism
Located in the old carpenters funduq, this small museum tells the story of Sefrou in an inventive way. It exemplifies the multiculturalism of Morocco,…
- FFunduq Fès Jdid
This is a beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) where weavers work on large looms, alongside slipper makers and tailors. Don't miss the…
- JJardin Al Kanatir Al Khairia
Skirting the western walls of the medina, Sefrou's public gardens are wedged into a small valley and feel a little like the lost world. Towering tangles…
- CCascades de Sefrou
It's a leafy 1.5km walk west of town to the Cascades, a modest waterfall. On a hot day, it makes for a pleasant escape. Follow the signs from Ave Moulay…
- FFunduq El Kshub
This funduq sells wooden furniture, including some old turquoise-painted Jewish pieces if you're lucky. It's the home of the Sefrou Museum of…
- JJewish School
Just south of Bab Merba, this former Jewish school with its own synagogue is now closed, but you can still peak through the doors – it's pretty rundown…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sefrou.
See
Funduq Ghazl
This beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) now houses textile artisans, including women. There are tailors, thread bobbiners, tassel- and…
See
Medina
The Oued Aggaï flows through the centre of Sefrou's medina, opening the place up and giving it more of an airy feel than that of many old medinas…
See
Sefrou Museum of Multiculturalism
Located in the old carpenters funduq, this small museum tells the story of Sefrou in an inventive way. It exemplifies the multiculturalism of Morocco,…
See
Funduq Fès Jdid
This is a beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) where weavers work on large looms, alongside slipper makers and tailors. Don't miss the…
See
Jardin Al Kanatir Al Khairia
Skirting the western walls of the medina, Sefrou's public gardens are wedged into a small valley and feel a little like the lost world. Towering tangles…
See
Cascades de Sefrou
It's a leafy 1.5km walk west of town to the Cascades, a modest waterfall. On a hot day, it makes for a pleasant escape. Follow the signs from Ave Moulay…
See
Funduq El Kshub
This funduq sells wooden furniture, including some old turquoise-painted Jewish pieces if you're lucky. It's the home of the Sefrou Museum of…
See
Jewish School
Just south of Bab Merba, this former Jewish school with its own synagogue is now closed, but you can still peak through the doors – it's pretty rundown…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sefrou
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.