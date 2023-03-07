Flickr Vision

Sefrou

The small Berber town of Sefrou is a picturesque place situated on the edge of the Middle Atlas. Its annual Cherry Festival was inscribed in the Representative List of Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2012. As such, its medina walls have been restored, and some fanadiq (ancient inns used by caravans) are being rebuilt. Sefrou once hosted one of Morocco’s largest Jewish communities (as many as 8000 people, according to some accounts), and it was here that Moulay Idriss II lived while overseeing the building of Fez.

It’s an easy day trip from Fez. Time your visit with the Thursday souq, just south of the town center, if you want to see a real local market without the tourist trappings.

Explore Sefrou

  • F

    Funduq Ghazl

    This beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) now houses textile artisans, including women. There are tailors, thread bobbiners, tassel- and…

  • M

    Medina

    The Oued Aggaï flows through the centre of Sefrou's medina, opening the place up and giving it more of an airy feel than that of many old medinas…

  • S

    Sefrou Museum of Multiculturalism

    Located in the old carpenters funduq, this small museum tells the story of Sefrou in an inventive way. It exemplifies the multiculturalism of Morocco,…

  • F

    Funduq Fès Jdid

    This is a beautifully restored funduq (ancient caravanserai) where weavers work on large looms, alongside slipper makers and tailors. Don't miss the…

  • J

    Jardin Al Kanatir Al Khairia

    Skirting the western walls of the medina, Sefrou's public gardens are wedged into a small valley and feel a little like the lost world. Towering tangles…

  • C

    Cascades de Sefrou

    It's a leafy 1.5km walk west of town to the Cascades, a modest waterfall. On a hot day, it makes for a pleasant escape. Follow the signs from Ave Moulay…

  • F

    Funduq El Kshub

    This funduq sells wooden furniture, including some old turquoise-painted Jewish pieces if you're lucky. It's the home of the Sefrou Museum of…

  • J

    Jewish School

    Just south of Bab Merba, this former Jewish school with its own synagogue is now closed, but you can still peak through the doors – it's pretty rundown…

