T
Tamdakhte Kasbah
The magnificent unrestored kasbah, a crumbling Glaoui construction still topped by storks' nests, is the centrepoint of Tamdakhte village. There's not…
The magnificent unrestored kasbah, a crumbling Glaoui construction still topped by storks' nests, is the centrepoint of Tamdakhte village. There's not…
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tamdakhte.
See
The magnificent unrestored kasbah, a crumbling Glaoui construction still topped by storks' nests, is the centrepoint of Tamdakhte village. There's not…