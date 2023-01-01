Riad Kniza Musée & Galerie

This private museum has been a labour of love for owner Mohammed, who used to run the respected Al Badii antique shop in Gueliz. When his family closed the shop, the big question was what to do with his overflowing collection of Moroccan antiques. The answer was this lovely little museum, which is split into rural and urban culture, displaying High Atlas carpets, tribal jewellery and clothing, decorative Fez pottery dating to the 17th century and a wonderful collection of Amazigh sugar hammers.

The ground floor space is a well-priced craft and gallery shop where Mohammed's daughter Kniza sells her clothing designs. An adjoining restaurant with a photo exhibition adds even more contemporary art space.