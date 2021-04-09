Akchour

Explore Akchour

    God's Bridge

    About 45 minutes from Akchour (1.5km), a huge reddish-brown stone arch towers 25m above the river Oued Farda. Unbelievably, the bridge wasn't carved by…

    Akchour Waterfalls

    Cascading over smooth jagged rocks, the Akchour waterfall feeds into a turquoise pool. The view is breathtaking, especially when enjoyed with a fresh…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Akchour.

  See

