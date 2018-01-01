Welcome to Zagora
Zagora activities
Bedouin Desert Camp, Atlas Mountains 2-Day Private Tour
Day 1 : Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate - Zagora - Mhamid - Erg Lihoudi DunesDepart from Marrakech at 7am and head towards Tizn’t Tichka. At an altitude of 7,414.7 ft (2260 meters), it is the highest mountain pass in North Africa. Passing through beautiful Berber villages, you can discover the colors of the High Atlas Mountains. See the UNESCO world heritage classified Ait Benhaddou Kasbah with a guide after lunch at a local restaurant. Continue in the direction of Agdz and see the beautiful Draa Valley. Take another break in Zagora before reaching the village of M’Hamid, where camels will be waiting for you. An hour-long camel trek will bring you to the camp in the dunes of Erg Lihoudi in time for the sunset. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the desert, and have dinner around a campfire.Day 2: Erg Lihoudi Dunes - M’Hamid - Zagora - Ouarzazate - MarrakechWake up early and have the unique experience of watching the sun rise over the dunes. After breakfast ride your camel back to M’Hamid, where you can take a hot shower in the local hotel. The return route will take you back through Zagora and Agdz, with a lunch break and a guided visit of the cinema studios (optional) in Ouarzazate. Arrival back in Marrakech around 6pm.
Overnight Desert Tour from Marrakech to Zagora
Day 1: Marrakech to Zagora Start your Marrakech to Zagora 2-day desert tour at 8am, crossing the High Atlas mountains via the Tizi n'Tichka (2260m), to reach the Ait Benhaddou village, the fortified Ksar with its beautiful Kasbahs. You will visit it and have your lunch in one of the local restaurants. Afterwards, we will head to Draa Valley crossing the second pass which is Tizi N’Tnifift at 1710m and the former route of caravans for Sahara traders coming from "Tombouktou”. You will have the opportunity to explore the biggest palm grove on our way to Zagora. There you will take a Camel Trek, ride the camels at sunset and get to our camp located in an oasis.Day 2: Zagora to MarrakechAwake early to see the sunrise over the dunes, followed by a typical breakfast in the bivouac of Zagora. Then ride the camels back to meet your driver to drive back to Marrakech. You will have free time in Ouarzazate for lunch in a local restaurant and to visit the famous Kasbah of Taourirt. In the afternoon, you will drive back to Marrakech via the Atlas Mountains.
3-Day Sahara Desert Tour from Marrakech
Day 1: Marrakech – Ouarzazate (D)After a morning pickup from either your Marrakech hotel or centrally located meeting point, relax aboard the air-conditioned coach, minivan or sedan – depending on the size of your group – as you travel from the Marrakech Plains through the High Atlas Mountains along the Tizi N´Tichka, the highest mountain pass in North Africa at 7,415 feet (2,260 meters). Stop in a small town along the way for lunch (own expense) before continuing to your destination: Ouarzazate. Nicknamed the ‘Desert’s Gate,’ this high-elevation capital city lies on a bare plateau south of the mountains. Like the nickname suggests, it's the gateway to the Sahara Desert. Head to your hotel for check-in and enjoy dinner with your travel companions before your first overnight stay.Overnight: Hotel Kenzi Azghor (or similar) in OuarzazateDay 2: Ouarzazate – Zagora – M'hamid (B,D)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel before embarking on a day trip to Zagora, a town in the Draa River Valley. For centuries this valley served as a link between the Sahara and northern Morocco for the trading caravan routes that passed by the river.Sit back and soak up the views on the drive through beautiful small Moroccan towns and Berber villages along the river, including Agdz and Zagora. Arriving in M'hamid in the evening, enjoy a 4*4 ride as you head to a Berber campsite. Go for a sunset camel ride and before you will have dinner and stay overnight in traditional tents for a real desert experience. Overnight: Berber campsite in M'hamidDay 3: M'hmid – Zagora – Marrakech (B)Rise and shine for an early breakfast before heading to the giant sand dunes of Erg Lihoudi to watch a sunrise over the Sahara Desert. Located near the desert oasis town of M’hamid, the sweeping 328-feet (100-meter) dunes of Erg Lihoudi are an incredible sight, especially at dawn. Don’t forget your camera for this once-in-a-lifetime experience! After your time at the sand dunes, it’s time to head back to Marrakech, located about 6.5 hours away. Stop in Ouarzazate for lunch (own expense), some free time and a guided visit of the Oscar Studios, before arriving back at your Marrakech hotel at around 8pm.
4-Day Sahara Desert Tour from Marrakech
Travel along the Tizi-n-Tichka pass through the High Atlas Mountains to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Kasbah Aït Ben Haddou, and discover a traditional way of life deep in the deserts of Zagora and Erg Chebbi.Please note:There are two different accommodation options for this tour:Standard accommodation: You will stay a standard en-suite room at Hotel du Vieux Chateau du Dades (or similar) with air-condition not being guaranteed; the desert camp will be in a shared tent with camp beds and basic washing/toilet facilities (no shower). Private accommodation is not guaranteed, it might be double, 3-bed or 4-bed room and tent.Deluxe accommodation: You will stay in an en-suite room Western standard bathrooms and air-condition at Auberge Ait Oudinar (or similar). In the desert camps, a private tent with a bed is guaranteed and there are Western-standard bathroom facilities (hot shower).After the camel rides on day 2 and 3 you will have the opportunity to take a shower and freshen up at a private room in a local hotel.
Marrakech to Zagora Overnight Tour: Desert Camp, Camel Trek
Day 1: Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate - Agdez - ZagoraMeet your guide in the morning and board an a/c minibus vehicle to Zagora via the Tizi n'Tichka pass. Continue to the kasbahs of Tamdakhte and Ait Benhaddou before arriving in Ouarzazate where a tasty lunch will be served. Next, head towards Zagora via Agdez village and Tansikht and enjoy panoramic views of the Draa Valley. When you arrive in Zagora, swap your 4x4 for a camel and ride through the sand dunes to the bivouac Berber Tizi luxury camp. Sample pure Berber tradition and enjoy dinner and the atmosphere around the fire accompanied by the folklore sound of Sahraoui. Spend the night at the campsite. Day 2: Zagora - Agdez - Kasbah Tamnougalt - Marrakech After breakfast, ride your camel again and then head back towards Marrakech through the Draa Valley. Stop at Agdez, visit the kasbah then on to Tamnougalt. Continue to Ouarzazate via Tizi n'Tnifift, where you can stop for lunch, before ending your tour in Marrakech.
9-Night Morocco Discovery Private Tour from Marrakech
Day 1: Marrakech - Casablanca - RabatUpon arrival in Marrakech, a guide will greet you and join you for the trip to Casablanca, where you'll explore the city's sights. Continue to Rabat for lunch, then check into a five-star hotel. Overnight in Rabat.Day 2: Rabat - Meknes - Volubilis - FezDepart to Fez after breakfast, with stops along the way at Meknes and Volubilis, stepping out for guided tours at each destination. From here it’s a short drive to Fez, where you'll check in to a luxury riad. Overnight stay Fez.Day 3: FezAfter breakfast, start the day with a guided tour of the Fez medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. Lunch is in a traditional restaurant in the heart of the old city, and you'll wrap up the day of exploring with dinner at your riad. Overnight in Fez.Day 4: Fez - Ifrane - Azrou - Midelt - ErfoudLeave Fez for southern Morocco, driving into the Sahara Desert with a brief stop at Ifrane and at Azrou's cedar forest, as well as a lunch break in Midelt. Overnight in an Erfoud luxury hotel. Day 5: Erfoud - Rissani - Merzouga - Erg Chebbi dunesAfter breakfast, hop a 4×4 vehicle to the largest dunes of Morocco, visit Erfoud, and have lunch in a desert oasis. Afterwards, ride a camel to a desert camp in time for sunset, a traditional dinner, and a campfire. Overnight in Erg Chebbi desert camp.Day 6: Erg Chebbi dunes - Merzouga - Rissani - Nkob - Tanssikht - ZagoraEnjoy the sunrise over the dunes before departing to Rissani. Continue to N’kob for lunch, then drive to the Draa valley for a tour. Upon arrival in Zagora, check in to a comfortable hotel where you'll also eat dinner. Overnight in Zagora.Day 7: Zagora- Mhamid - Erg ChegagaAfter breakfast, visit a traditional Moroccan hammam, or bath. Leave the city via the route of rallies and head to the desert camp in Erg Chegaga. Enjoy dinner and a campfire in a luxury desert camp at the Erg Chegaga dunes. Overnight at Erg Chegaga. Day 8: Erg Chegaga - Foumzguit - Ouarzazate - MarrakechEnjoy a short trek to the dry lake of Iriki, then continue to Foum Zguit and Ouarzazate, where you'll break for lunch. Visit the kasbah of Ait Ben Haddou on the way to Marrakech, checking into a luxury riad upon arrival. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 9: MarrakechSpend the whole day exploring Marrakech's main sites with a local guide, then make an evening trip to Jemaa el Fna. Overnight in Marrakech. Day 10: Marrakech departure After a free morning you'll be transferred to the airport. The guide can assist with registration and departure.