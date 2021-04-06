One of the plazas de soberanía (places of sovereignty), this extraordinary white island fortress can be seen a few hundred metres off Plage Sfiha, along…
Al Hoceima
Al Hoceima is a great place to spend a few days. Quiet, relaxing and hassle-free, this modern seaside resort was founded by the Spanish as Villa Sanjuro. The town was built as a garrison after the Rif Wars in the early 20th century; rebel Abd Al Krim operated nearby. Independence brought the name change to Al Hoceima, but Spanish influence remains strong in language, architecture and business.
In recent years a lot of money has been plowed into the town, particularly into its booming tourism industry. The wide Place Mohammed VI has fountains and a sweeping corniche following the coast and forms a natural center to the town. The nearby Al Hoceima National Park has been carefully opened to rural tourism – an opportunity not to be missed.
Explore Al Hoceima
- EEl Peñón de Alhucemas
- PPlage Sfiha
- CCala Bonita
- PPlage Quemado
- PPort
- PPlage Isri
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Al Hoceima.
See
El Peñón de Alhucemas
One of the plazas de soberanía (places of sovereignty), this extraordinary white island fortress can be seen a few hundred metres off Plage Sfiha, along…
See
Plage Sfiha
A short retreat from the city, wide horseshoe-shaped Plage Sfiha looks out on the Spanish-controlled post-colonial relic, El Peñon de Alhucemas. A couple…
See
Cala Bonita
Because of its location south of town, Cala Bonita pebble beach manages to avoid some of the crowds, though there are still plenty of umbrellas during…
See
Plage Quemado
Located in a pretty, steep-sided bay, the yellow sand beach below the Mercure Quemado Resort is a popular hang-out spot in the summer for taking a dip and…
See
Port
The port is mainly used for a large commercial fishing operation. It's a great place to watch the catch being unloaded, and to find dinner: vendors line…
See
Plage Isri
This 100m-long grey-sand beach is a good option for soaking in some rays outside of the city bustle. A few food shacks along the beach serve fresh catch…
