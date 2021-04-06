Al Hoceima is a great place to spend a few days. Quiet, relaxing and hassle-free, this modern seaside resort was founded by the Spanish as Villa Sanjuro. The town was built as a garrison after the Rif Wars in the early 20th century; rebel Abd Al Krim operated nearby. Independence brought the name change to Al Hoceima, but Spanish influence remains strong in language, architecture and business.

In recent years a lot of money has been plowed into the town, particularly into its booming tourism industry. The wide Place Mohammed VI has fountains and a sweeping corniche following the coast and forms a natural center to the town. The nearby Al Hoceima National Park has been carefully opened to rural tourism – an opportunity not to be missed.