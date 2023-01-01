Mongolian National Modern Art Gallery

Sometimes called the Fine Art Gallery, this place contains a large and impressive display of modern and uniquely Mongolian paintings and sculptures, with nomadic life, people and landscapes all depicted in styles ranging from impressionistic to nationalistic. The Soviet romantic paintings depicted in thangka style are especially interesting, but the most famous work is Ochir Tsevegjav’s 1958 The Fight of the Stallions (aka Horse Fighting).

The entrance is in the courtyard of the Cultural Palace. The main gallery is on the 3rd floor and there are temporary exhibits on the 2nd floor.