Mongol Costumes Centre

This place designs and manufactures many of the fabulous dels (traditional coats) that are worn during the Naadam opening ceremony and at other state events. You can see the different varieties of del and even dress up in traditional Mongolian gear for a professional photo shoot (T10,000). The highlight of the centre is a small museum that features traditional Mongolian garments, as well as ethnographic artefacts, old chess sets, jewellery and replica 13th-century battle gear.

The museum is in an adjacent room that is sometimes locked so you may have to ask for it be opened up.