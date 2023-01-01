Mongolia Theatre Museum

The history of film and theatre in Mongolia is told through photographs and models at this small museum located on the 3rd floor of the Cultural Palace. The collection includes old costumes, cameras and musical instruments used by actors, producers and musicians that have worked in Mongolia's entertainment industry.

One room is dedicated to the saint Danzan Ravjaa, the 18th-century poet and playwright who directed theatre in the Gobi Desert. Displays include costumes and masks used in his opera, Life Story of the Moon Cuckoo. The entrance is on the north side of the Cultural Palace, opposite XacBank.