Dashchoilon Khiid

Originally built in 1890 and destroyed in the late 1930s, this monastery was partially rebuilt and is now located in three huge concrete gers that once formed part of the State Circus. In the main temple a hefty string of 108 prayer-beads lies at the Buddha's feet, donated by monks from Japan; each bead weighs 45.5kg, making it the largest length of prayer beads in the world.

There are plans afoot to expand the monastery to include a six-storey building that will house a 17m-high statue of Maidar. You can get to Dashchoilon from a lane running off Baga Toiruu – look out for the orange-and-brown roof.