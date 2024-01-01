Chinggis Khan Waxworks Museum

Ulaanbaatar

If you're in the area to visit the cashmere outlets, this Madam Tussauds'–style wax museum is worth a look to see realistic figures of Chinggis Khan, along with his family and other 13th-century Mongol identities. For US$3 you can pose for a photo in full costume. Next door is a souvenir store inside a large ger.

