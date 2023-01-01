The Bakula Rinpoche Süm was founded in 1999 by the late Indian ambassador, himself a reincarnated lama from Ladakh. The Rinpoche’s ashes were interred inside a golden stupa inside the temple in 2004. The monastery, used mainly as a centre for Buddhist teaching, also has a Centre for Buddhist Medicine. The monastery is not a must-see unless you're interested in learning about traditional medicine. The complex is located where Ikh Toiruu meets Sambuu St, behind a high white wall.

There's statue of Gandhi here, too, unveiled in 2016.