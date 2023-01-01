Badma Ega Datsan

Belonging to Gandan Khiid, Badma Ega is a small, ramshackle place on a busy intersection. While Badma Ega is the original name for the temple, many know it by the alternative name Gesar Süm (Gesar was a mythical Tibetan king). It is a popular place for locals to request, and pay for, puja (a blessing ceremony). Allegedly, the temple was placed here to stop the movement of the hill behind it, which was slowly creeping towards the centre of the city.

It’s easy to visit the temple as it lies between Gandan and the city centre.

Tasgany Ovoo, about 300m north of Gesar Süm, is worth a look if you haven’t yet seen an ovoo, a sacred pyramid-shaped collection of stones.