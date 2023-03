This dinosaur 'museum', in an incongruous location within a mall, has displays of a Tarbosaurus bataar and a massive long-necked Opisthocoelicaudia among shoppers going about their business. There's also a paid section with more detailed exhibits for those looking for more than a photo op.

It's located 8km southwest of the city, so unless you're really keen, it's only worth visiting if you're passing by en route to the airport or Mandshir Khiid.