Located in the northwest corner of the city, Asral is an NGO and Buddhist social centre that supports impoverished families. Its main aim is to stop disadvantaged youths from becoming street children. It also provides skills and jobs for unemployed women; an on-site felt-making cooperative Made in Mongolia (www.madeinmongolia.net) turns out some lovely products to purchase.

Asral encourages travellers to visit the centre. You can meet the felt-makers, learn to make felt products (workshops from US$20), buy items from its shop or volunteer. The centre is always looking for English teachers or gardeners to work on a small farm in Gachuurt or at its felt-making branch in Dundgov aimag in the Gobi region.

The Buddhist arm of the organisation has classes on Buddhism and meditation, although for now these are only offered in Mongolian. In summer, a high Tibetan Lama, Panchen Otrul Rinpoche, visits the centre and provides religious teachings.

The centre is in the 3/4 district opposite the Gobi Sauna, slightly off the main road. It's best to call before you visit. Take trolley bus '3,4 Horoolo' from Peace Ave to the last stop and continue walking for 300m. Asral is a two-storey cream-coloured building on your right.