Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

The Southern Caribbean Coast, or the Costa Maya as the tourist brochures call it, is the latest region to be hit by the development boom. But if you're looking for a quiet escape on the Mexican Caribbean, it's still the best place to be.

With a coast stretching about 100km south of Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve down to the small community of Xcalak, you'll find many surprises along the way, including the tranquil fishing town of Mahahual, which offers great diving, beach-bumming and bird-watching opportunities – residents there put a premium on sustainable development, and it shows.

In the interior, you'll be blown away by the mesmerizing Laguna Bacalar, aka the 'lagoon of seven colors,' while the seldom-visited ruins of Dzibanché and Kohunlich seem all the more mysterious without the tour vans. For both the ruins and trips down south to Belize, Quintana Roo's capital Chetumal makes a great jumping-off point.

Explore Costa Maya & Southern Caribbean Coast

  • C

    Chacchoben

    Chacchoben means 'Place of Red Corn' in Maya and like so many ruins, its origin and use remain a mystery. It has several impressive structures, including…

  • S

    Síijil Noh Há

    About 8km south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, off Hwy 307, you'll find a bumpy 3km dirt road leading to this sublime, solar-powered ecotourism center. Run by…

  • L

    Laguna Milagros

    Paddle out on a kayak or simply have a swim in the azure waters of Laguna Milagros, about 23km west of Chetumal, in the town of Huay-Pix. Waterfront…

  • Dzibanché

    Though it’s a chore to get to, this site is definitely worth a visit for its secluded, semi-wild nature. Dzibanché (meaning ‘writing on wood’) was a major…

  • K

    Kohunlich

    This archaeological site sits on a jungle-backed grassy area. The ruins, dating from both the late pre-Classic (AD 100–200) and the early Classic (AD 300…

  • K

    Kinich-Ná

    Part of Dzibanché (ticket price includes entry to both), but well removed from the main site, Kinich-Ná consists of one building. But what a building: the…

  • M

    Museo de la Guerra de Castas

    Housed in an 18th-century building and with a passionate director, this small museum does a fine job of detailing the more than four centuries of…

  • M

    Museo de la Cultura Maya

    The Museo de la Cultura Maya is the city’s claim to cultural fame – a bold showpiece that's beautifully conceived and executed, though regrettably short…

  • F

    Fort

    The fortress above the lagoon was built in 1733 to protect Spanish colonists from pirate attacks and rebellions by local indigenous people. It also served…

