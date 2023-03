This dramatic neo-Gothic church, begun in 1897 but not completed until 1972, dominates the neighborhood thanks to its enormous stone columns, 15m-high mosaic stained-glass windows, kaleidoscopic steeple, and neon blue crosses. A carillon of 25 bells plays many religious and popular tunes. When the hour strikes, a door in the clock tower opens and the 12 Apostles march out. View it best from Parque Expiatorio to the south.