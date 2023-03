Plaza Guadalajara is shaded by dozens of severly cropped laurel trees and has great views of the east of the cathedral. Boasting a few fine cafes, it's a hive of activity day and night. On its north side is the Palacio Municipal, which was built between 1949 and 1952 but looks much older. Above the main stairway inside is a dark mural by Gabriel Flores depicting the founding of Guadalajara.