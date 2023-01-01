Museo de las Artes

Three blocks west of Parque Revolución is this museum of contemporary art housed in a French Renaissance building (1917) that once served as the administration building for the University of Guadalajara. The highlight is the Paraninfo (auditorium) on the 1st floor, whose stage backdrop and dome feature large, powerful murals by Orozco. The rest of the space – some 14 galleries, in fact – is given over to well-curated temporary exhibitions focusing on contemporary Mexican art. Free guided tours offered in Spanish.