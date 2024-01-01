Local artist Jorge Chávez Carrillo painted the stairway murals in the Palacio de Gobierno to celebrate the 200th birthday in 1953 of independence hero Miguel Hidalgo, who once served as a parish priest in Colima. The murals honor freedom fighters, the indigenous roots and the land of Mexico.
23.36 MILES
Volcán Nevado de Colima (4260m) is accessible on foot from the last week of October till the first week of June. Patches of pine forest cover Nevado’s…
Museo Regional de Historia de Colima
0.03 MILES
This excellent museum in a colonial era casona (mansion) has an extensive collection of well-labeled artifacts spanning the region’s history, from ancient…
5.56 MILES
Comala’s obligatory sight is this former home of Mexican artist Alejandro Rangel Hidalgo (1923–2000), which now contains a museum dedicated to the man’s…
19.9 MILES
Overlooking Comala and Colima, 23km and 30km to the north respectively, is smoking Volcán de Fuego (3820m), Mexico’s most active volcano. It has erupted…
Museo Universitario de Artes Populares
0.56 MILES
Colima's best museum, this is a showcase for folk art including a superb collection of masks, mojigangas (giant puppets), musical instruments, baskets and…
Museo Nacional de la Escultura Sebastián
5.34 MILES
Housed in an eye-catching steel and glass structure, the 'National Sculpture Museum Sebastián' is a two room gallery showcasing over 70 works, most by one…
La Campana Archaeological Site
1.75 MILES
The low, pyramid-like structures at this bell-shaped (thus campana) archaeological site date from as early as 1500 BC. They have been excavated since the…
3.72 MILES
Some 4km northeast of Colima, this extensive, manicured site was settled some time around 1300 BC, reaching its zenith between AD 1100 and 1400. There are…
