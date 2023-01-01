El Chanal Archaeological Site

Western Central Highlands

Some 4km northeast of Colima, this extensive, manicured site was settled some time around 1300 BC, reaching its zenith between AD 1100 and 1400. There are pyramid structures, a ball court, five patios and a small catchment to collect rainwater. Just east of Plaza del Tiempo, which contains the two most impressive structures, are several blocks with petroglyphs depicting animal figures, plants and deities. A taxi from the town center costs around M$80.

