Colima's best museum, this is a showcase for folk art including a superb collection of masks, mojigangas (giant puppets), musical instruments, baskets and wood and ceramic sculpture from every state in Mexico. There's exhibits on farming, fishing and Colima salt-making too.

Unusual displays include an armadillo-shell guitar from Paracho, a model airplane made with animal bones and an icon of Our Lady of Guadalupe fashioned with feathers.