Overlooking Comala and Colima, 23km and 30km to the north respectively, is smoking Volcán de Fuego (3820m), Mexico’s most active volcano. It has erupted dozens of times in the past four centuries, with a big eruption about every 70 years. In June 2005 a large explosion sent ash almost 5km into the sky, all the way to Colima; two equally large eruptions in July 2015 and January 2017 did the same to Ciudad Guzmán.

Fuego’s peak has been off-limits to visitors since 1980 and to seismologists since 2013. To hike in the vicinity of the volcano – there is an exclusion zone within 10km of the summit – it is best to organize in advance through a reputable agency.