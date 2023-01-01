Ex-Hacienda Nogueras

Comala’s obligatory sight is this former home of Mexican artist Alejandro Rangel Hidalgo (1923–2000), which now contains a museum dedicated to the man’s life and art. Here you’ll see his impressive pre-Hispanic ceramics collection (including Colima dogs) and the distinctive Unicef Christmas cards for which he is largely remembered. The hacienda also contains a chapel and the ruins of an old sugar factory. The grounds – including a botanical garden – are lush. Check out the shop in the former apothecary.

To get here on foot from the main square walk east for 450m along Calle Degollado, which runs to the left of Templo de San Miguel Arcángel. Turn left at Calle Saavedra, then turn left at the T-intersection, go 1km, then turn right at the next T-intersection and go another 450m. You can also take a bus (M$8) from behind the church or a taxi (M$25).