Museo Nacional de la Escultura Sebastián

Housed in an eye-catching steel and glass structure, the 'National Sculpture Museum Sebastián' is a two room gallery showcasing over 70 works, most by one of Mexico's most celebrated artists, Sebastián. The adjoining gardens are delightful, especially the half-dozen sculptures representing one (or the other) of the two ever-dominant volcanoes by other notable sculptors. Look for the complex south of the main plaza just over the Río Suchitlán.

Behind the museum is Comala's city park (8am-8pm) with lush tropical gardens, a butterfly house and planetarium.