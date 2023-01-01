Museo Regional de Historia de Colima

This excellent museum in a colonial era casona (mansion) has an extensive collection of well-labeled artifacts spanning the region’s history, from ancient pottery to conquistadors’ armor and a 19th century horse-drawn carriage. Don’t miss the ceramic xoloitzcuintles (Colima dogs) in room 12 or the walk-through mock tomb excavation next door. There is also an interesting collection of pre-Hispanic clay figures that may depict pelota players or warriors. Signage in Spanish only.