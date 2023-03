This musuem exhibits the work of modern Mexican-Japanese muralist and landscape artist Luis Nishizawa (1918–2014). Nishizawa was born in the state of Mexico and trained in both Mexican and Japanese artistic styles, which is reflected in murals constructed from ceramics. He is known for his mixed-media sculptures and intensely colorful ink paintings of nature and people. His works are held in collections across the world, including MOMAK in Kyoto.