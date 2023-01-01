Museo Vivo

West of Mexico City

This interactive collection of live and mounted insects and other creepy crawlies is a giggly delight. You can join a continual circuit tour where you can cradle a tarantula, shoulder a snake, eat a meal worm and sniff at Mexican plants. Kids and adults are encouraged to rethink attitudes to nature – in Spanish, though interactive elements are universal.

From the zócalo, take Morelos south for nine blocks. From the criadero (trout farm), head to the main road Miguel Negrete, then two blocks west.

Suggest an Edit