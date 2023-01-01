Museo Vivo

This interactive collection of live and mounted insects and other creepy crawlies is a giggly delight. You can join a continual circuit tour where you can cradle a tarantula, shoulder a snake, eat a meal worm and sniff at Mexican plants. Kids and adults are encouraged to rethink attitudes to nature – in Spanish, though interactive elements are universal.

From the zócalo, take Morelos south for nine blocks. From the criadero (trout farm), head to the main road Miguel Negrete, then two blocks west.